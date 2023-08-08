Watch Now
Person dies after being hit by a train near Laurel

Rob Monaco/MTN News
The scene near Laurel on Tuesday morning where a person was hit by a train.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 08, 2023
BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, along with Montana Rail Link and BNSF officials, is investigating after a person was hit by a train and died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

It happened just under the bridge over the railroad tracks near the East Laurel exit.

Train traffic is delayed as they investigate the accident. There are no delays to vehicle traffic as the accident is off all roadways.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, and the investigation continues.

We will update you if we get more information.

