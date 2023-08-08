Person dies after being hit by a train near Laurel

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, along with Montana Rail Link and BNSF officials, is investigating after a person was hit by a train and died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

It happened just under the bridge over the railroad tracks near the East Laurel exit.

Train traffic is delayed as they investigate the accident. There are no delays to vehicle traffic as the accident is off all roadways.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, and the investigation continues.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)