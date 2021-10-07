Watch
Person rescued from burning vehicle in Bozeman

A person trapped in a burning vehicle was rescued and taken to Bozeman Health-Deaconess hospital early Thursday morning.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 07, 2021
BOZEMAN — A person trapped in a burning vehicle was rescued and taken to Bozeman Health-Deaconess hospital on Thursday morning.

The car was found in the parking lot of the My Place hotel at about 1:20 a.m.

Officers at the scene tell MTN News the engine compartment of the vehicle was engulfed in flames when they arrived and that a person was inside the small car.

The flames had not yet reached the passenger compartment, but the vehicle occupant was in real danger.

Once rescued, the person was taken to the hospital, but it is not yet known how serious any injuries are.

The Bozeman Fire Department also responded to the incident.

