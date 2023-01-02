Pets die in house fire in Billings

A house fire on Billings West End on Monday, January 2, 2023, killed at least two cats, with more unaccounted for, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.

Firefighters responded to a call at 8:55 a.m. of a structure fire at 3107 Boulder Avenue.

Billings Engine No. 3 arrived to see heavy smoke and flames inside the home. The fire took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

Only one occupant was inside the house at the time of the fire and was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. There is no word yet on the amount of damage to the house.

We will update you if we get more information, including any donation drives to help the family.

