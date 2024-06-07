PHOTOS: rare white bison calf in Yellowstone National Park

BILLINGS — A rare sight captured on camera in Yellowstone National Park this week has the wildlife community buzzing.

The photos are of a rare white bison calf in the Lamar Valley.

Kalispell photographer Erin Braaten snapped the photos while visiting the park with her family on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The photos were taken just moments after the calf was born.

Braaten visits Yellowstone two or three times a year but has never stumbled upon anything like this.

Rare white bison calf in Yellowstone National Park

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," she said. "It was so surreal. I just knew it was something special and one of the coolest things I’ve ever photographed."

Braaten says she initially thought the calf was a coyote.

White bison calves have profound meaning in Native American culture.