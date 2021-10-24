Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Lake County

MISSOULA — A person was taken to a hospital after the crash of a small plane near St. Ignatius on Sunday, October, 24, 2021, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Bell told MTN News the crash happened Sunday afternoon near the St. Ignatius airport.

He said it was a single-engine plane, with only one occupant inside.

The pilot is believed to have been leaving the Ronan area, and the plane had mechanical difficulties.

The pilot attempted to land near the airport and crashed nearby.

Bell said crews responded and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated; the pilot's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

We will update you if we get more information.