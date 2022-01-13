Watch
Plains High School moves to remote learning

Dennis Bragg/MTN News file
A file photo of a Plains School District classroom.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jan 13, 2022
PLAINS — High school students in Plains are moving to remote learning.

School officials say that because of a recent spike in COVID cases — along with the amount of contact tracing that needs to be performed — remote learning is now in place for Plains High School students.

Ninth through twelfth-grade students will take part in remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, all Plains High School basketball games have been canceled until January 18.

