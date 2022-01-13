Plains High School moves to remote learning

PLAINS — High school students in Plains are moving to remote learning.
School officials say that because of a recent spike in COVID cases — along with the amount of contact tracing that needs to be performed — remote learning is now in place for Plains High School students.
Ninth through twelfth-grade students will take part in remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
Additionally, all Plains High School basketball games have been canceled until January 18.
