Plans submitted for another Chick-Fil-A in Montana

HELENA — There are plans in the works for a Chick-Fil-A location in Helena.

The restaurant chain submitted a preliminary plat application to the city last month.

It details plans for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at the southwest corner of N. Washington Street and Skyway Drive, in the vacant area across from Nagoya and the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

The preliminary plan does not include a timeline for when the restaurant will be built or open.

City officials asked questions and offered comments on the plan during a pre-application meeting on October 23.

There has been a Chick-fil-A in Kalispell since 2016; a Chick-fil-A opened in Missoula in November 2022; and the newest Montana location opened in Billings in January 2023.

Several months ago, Chick-fil-A confirmed that a Bozeman location is in the works.

The national chain - most famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries - is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,800 locations.

