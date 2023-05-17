Plein Air Painters are out enjoying the beautiful spring scenery

KALISPELL - Taking a walk through a garden you may notice the bright colors and birds chirping but have you ever noticed the way the light changes or shines off the droplets of dew on the leaves?

The Plein Air Painters of the Flathead notice every little detail and bring it to life on a two-dimensional platform through mediums such as watercolor, oil paints, pastels and any other medium they choose.

“All seasons are just beautiful. And when you do painting, you learn to appreciate it to a different level. Even more so than just looking at it and taking pictures of it. You're in the moment with everything that's here, you're just in that moment and remember it so much easier,” said Plein Air painter Carol Oberndorfer.

MTN News For around 15 years Plein Air Artists in the Flathead have gathered at some of the most gorgeous locations across the Valley to expand their artistic talents and learn from the people around them.

Plein Air Painting simply means painting landscape images outdoors, on location. For around 15 years Plein Air Artists in the Flathead have gathered at some of the most gorgeous locations across the Valley to expand their artistic talents and learn from the people around them.

“I just love to paint and I love being outdoors. So it just seemed like you know, a suitable thing to do if you like both of those things. And it's a great, great group of women. And there's a lot of people to network with and a lot of great artists that give you tips and it's fun, it's great,” said Felicia Wassum, Plein Air painter.

Painting outside creates unique challenges for the artists.

MTN News The Plein Air Painters of the Flathead notice every little detail and bring it to life on a two-dimensional platform.

“You have to paint fast because the light is always changing. And so you know, you really are focused and you're just kind of listening to nature and it just feels good to be outside and when you're in a studio just feels kind of closed up,” said Wassum.

Anyone who wants to paint outdoors is welcome to join the group, no matter your skill level, to make art and friendships.

“You don't have to be real good at it. And I'm not, I still consider myself a beginner. I just love the idea of getting out here in the peace and quiet and then the camaraderie when we get together for lunch,” said Oberndorfer.

Additional information about the Plein Air Painters of the Flathead can be found at https://hockadaymuseum.com/.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter