Police are investigating a boy's death in Billings

Billings police are investigating the suspicious death of a boy at 936 Terry Avenue.

Lt. Brandon Wooley told MTN News at the scene that the incident is connected with a case of a missing 12-year-old boy, whom he did not identify.

Billings police recently posted on Facebook a request to help search for 12-year-old Andy Paul Bear Tusk Martinez, who was last seen around Central Park.

Family members of the missing boy confirmed to MTN News on Friday afternoon that the deceased is Martinez.



The Billings crime scene investigation van is at the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.



(MARCH 13) Family and friends gathered at Central Park in Billings Wednesday trying to track down clues that might help them find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Andy Paul Bear Tusk Martinez was last seen on Febuary 21. He is 5-foot, 3-inches tall and 82 pounds.

Family Photo Andy Paul Bear Tusk Martinez

Billings police say they believe Martinez ran away from home and could be either in the Billings area or on the Crow reservation.

However, his family is concerned it could be something else.

“I’m very hopeful. I just hope he’s out there. If he’s scared, it’s okay to come back home, Andy. We want you home, Andy. And if you’re that someone hiding him or you know something and you’re not speaking up, you should because we’re worried,” said sister Laila Kade Bear Tusk.

Bear Tusk was last seen near Central Park.

The family is asking all residents in the area to check their security footage from February 21.

