Overnight shooting in Helena; suspect at large

Jonathon Ambarian
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 18, 2022
Police in Helena are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting that left two people injured on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Officers responded to a residence on the 800 block of Abbey Street just after 1 a.m. morning for a report of an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived they found two men who had been shot. The men were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect ran from the scene, and police have not yet identified him.

The suspect is believed to be a man between 5'6" and 5'8" tall. Police say he wore a face covering during the shooting and a black hoodie.

Authorities say based on the information gathered to this point, they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect call 911.

