Power outage reported NW of Great Falls

A power outage is affecting thousands of people northwest of Great Falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The outage is centered near Vaughn, and is affecting at least 1,000 customers as of 8:45 p.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

We have received reports that some people in Sun Prairie are without power.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause or duration of the outage.

We will update you if we get more information.