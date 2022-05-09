Remains of woman reported missing in Montana have been found

Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed that search dogs found the remains of Deidra Lufkins on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Lufkins was reported as missing after becoming separated from her party near the Highlands Campground on Thursday or Friday.

An initial investigation found that Lufkins died as a result of hypothermia.

“This search didn’t end like we hoped it would but I can’t say enough about the efforts of 15-90 Search and Rescue, Elkhorn K9 Search and Rescue, and True North Search Dogs. These folks are all volunteers and they respond quickly every single time we call. Their dedication and expertise is unbelievable,” Sheriff Lester said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with Deidra’s family.”

The search dogs were from Elkhorn K9 Search and Rescue and True North Search Dogs. 15-90 Search and Rescue assisted Butte Police in the recovery of the remains, which were located in rugged terrain in the Highland Mountains.

Lufkins's body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and toxicology testing.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



(MAY 7, 2020) The 15-90 Search and Rescue Team of Butte is searching for a woman who has been lost in the Highland Mountains south of Butte since Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Deidra Lufkins of South Dakota; she is 5’ 9”, and about 150 pounds.

Lufkins was with two men in the Highlands when their car got stuck Thursday.

The trio walked around looking for help when Lufkins got separated from the group.

The two men were found after midnight Saturday by the search team near Moose Creek Road.

Anyone who was in this area who may have seen Lufkins is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

