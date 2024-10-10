Remembering Meghan Rouns

HELENA — The family of 27-year-old Meghan Rouns is sharing her story to help the community better under who she was.

Rouns' father reported her missing last Friday after she did not return from a ride with her horse Betty in the McMaster Hills area east of Helena.

Family member of Meghan Rouns shares her memory

The five-day search for her included volunteers, search dogs, and air and water teams.

The search ended Tuesday afternoon when her body was recovered from the Missouri River.

Cindy Roscoe, the aunt of Meghan's husband, reflects on how she knew Meghan.

"Meghan had such a sweet spirit about her. She loved horses and she loved the mountains," Roscoe says.



Meghan's family said she was doing what she loved when she disappeared.

They also said they are grateful for everyone who prayed, participated in the search for Meghan, and provided comfort during this difficult time.

Roscoe says, "If it has taught us anything it is to hold your loved ones a little closer because you never know when the end is coming, and you never know what is going to happen. We will miss her."

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Sutton said Rouns' body was taken to the state lab in Missoula for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner death.

