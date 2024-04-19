REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield set for Montana concert

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will welcome classic rock hitmakers REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield for a concert on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Since forming in 1967, REO Speedwagon has released nine platinum albums, with hit songs including “Keep on Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Time for Me to Fly.”

The band has sold more than 40 million albums and is fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin, with Bruce Hall on bass, Dave Amato on guitar, Bryan Hitt on drums, and newest member Derek Hilland on keyboard.

Rick Springfield is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor with a career spanning four decades. He has sold 25 million albums and produced 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl" and "Don't Talk to Strangers."

In 2019, he released "Orchestrating My Life," a collection of his hits reimagined with a rock orchestra as a tribute to his late mother.

chrisschmitt.com Rick Springfield (Photo courtesy of Pepper Entertainment)

TIckets go on sale April 26th at 10:00am. For details, click here.