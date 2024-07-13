Residents traumatized by apparent drive-by shooting in midtown Billings

BILLINGS — An incident on Cook Avenue in Billings on Thursday, July 11, 2024, left some residents traumatized, and two injured.

On Thursday morning and into the afternoon, several suspects were involved in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting

"It's just terrible knowing that you're not safe at your own house anymore," said Terrence Sherman, an 18-year-old Billings resident who witnessed the event.



"Oh it's terrifying, but I'm always prepared for situations like this," he said.

Some witnesses say the event began when several people tried to break into a parked car and then were confronted by the owner of the vehicle, then allegedly ran to a truck where they sped away.

"We have no idea who they are," says Sherman.

The scary situation became even more dangerous a few hours later, when at least two of the suspects allegedly returned to the scene. At that point, police had arrived, and when the suspects saw the officers they allegedly sped away, according to police. They then crashed into two other vehicles just down the block, including a woman and her son, who were in a jeep.

That's when Sherman and other neighbors sprang into action.

"The truck tried to flee. Me and my other neighbors had to subdue him, and pretty much do a citizen's arrest," said Sherman.

A woman and a boy were taken into custody. As for the woman and her son who were hit, they were rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Sherman and his fellow neighbors are still worried and concerned for what's next to come.

"I was ready with my firearm, ready to defend my family, my neighbors, and the people I love and care about," he said.

The Billings Police Department states that they do not categorize the event as a hit and run, and is continuing to investigate.