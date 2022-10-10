Roosevelt County Sheriff's deputy and K9 find missing boy

GREAT FALLS — A missing boy was found safe by a Roosevelt County Sheriff's Deputy and the deputy's K-9 dog on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a news release that Deputy Michael Ellerton and K9 Hati successfully tracked seven-year old Gabriel, who had been reported missing by his mother.

K9 Hati followed a track for about 1.5 miles until she located the exhausted child laying down in some brush. The boy was in good health and promptly returned to his very happy mother.

Sheriff Frederick said that Hati has been with the RCSO for nearly two years and is trained in narcotic detection and human tracking, adding: "She and Deputy Ellerton are great assets to our community."

The Sheriff shared a photo and said: "Here's Hati, posing proudly with her newfound friend, Gabriel. If you happen to see her, be sure to give her a scratch behind the ear and let her know what a good girl she is."



