Scheduled burns underway in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Some of the fires are producing smoke seen by many people who have asked if there is any danger.

There are no reports at this time of any uncontrolled fires in the area.

There are several scheduled fires west of Great Falls near Sun River, Fort Shaw, and Simms; another is burning just north of Great Falls near Benton Lake; there is also a fire between Giant Springs State Park and Malmstrom Air Force Base; and one near Centerville.

You can check the status of scheduled burns on the Montana Burn Map website.

You can check the status of scheduled burns - for any Montana county - on the Montana Burn Permit & Notification Service website by clicking here .

You can also use the site to buy a burn permit, activate an existing permit, and renew an existing permit.



