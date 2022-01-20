Search for missing Sidney woman suspended after human remains found

GREAT FALLS — The search for missing 26-year old Katelynn Berry of Sidney has been suspended after human remains were found on Thursday morning.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft said during a news conference that the remains were discovered at about 9:20 a.m., and that law enforcement officers and detectives have secured and are processing the scene.

Kraft did not give any indication as to whether criminal activity is suspected at this point, nor did he disclose exactly where the remains were found, other than that it was "not far" from her home.

He said that further search efforts have been suspended.

Kraft said that official identification of the remains, and a determination of the cause and manner of death, will be done at the state lab in Billings

Berry was last seen on December 21 at her residence south of Sidney.

Earlier this week, the Richland County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Police Department asked for volunteers for a ground search on Thursday, January 20, to help search for Berry.

