Search for missing woman underway near Gold Creek

Nefataree Bartell
Missoula Police Department
Nefataree Bartell last seen in Missoula on March 8, 2023.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 14, 2023
MISSOULA — Police say a search and rescue is underway for missing Missoula-area woman Nefataree Bartell.

In a news release, MPD says through further investigation, the previous report of Bartell being seen on March 6th was unsubstantiated.

She wasn't reported missing to police until March 8.

Now they are saying the last confirmed contact with Bartell was the afternoon of February 21st, in the area of Gold Creek and Highway 200.

Nefataree Bartell
MPD says the person who spoke with her on that day has already been interviewed by detectives.

A search effort has been activated in the area, according to MPD.

Bartell's mother tells MTN News her daughter is seven months pregnant and has two sons.

Anyone with further information, please contact Detective Jeff Lloyd with the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6285.

