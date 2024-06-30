Search underway for a missing boater in Flathead Lake

MISSOULA — The search for a boater in trouble on Flathead Lake continues.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the missing person as 34-year-old Chad Hansen from Missoula.

He was last seen in the area north of Little Bull Island and south of Safety Bay.

Hansen became separated from his boat and witnesses who tried to help him weren’t able to.

Based on the accounts gathered from witnesses it is believed that he has died of drowning, a news release states.

Teams from Lake County, Flathead County, Missoula County, and Kootenai County, Idaho, are searching Flathead Lake in an effort to find Hansen.

