Search underway for a missing man in Glacier National Park

MISSOULA — A search is underway for a climber who has been reported missing at Glacier National Park.

Park officials report that Grant Marcuccio became separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He was last seen at around noon.

Marcuccio, 32 years old, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Anyone with information about Marcuccio is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

