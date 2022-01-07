Severe weather closes roads in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — Severe weather is causing travel troubles in and around Glacier County, as blowing and drifting snow is creating extremely dangerous driving conditions.

A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the region until midnight. Winds of up to 80 miles per hour have been reported, leading to near-zero visibility.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says that all roads and highways in and out of Browning are closed.

In a Facebook post at 12:53 p.m. on Friday, BLES said: "Please do not go up 89 North and cut up Durham rd to get to US2 West. ROADS ARE CLOSED. Citations will start being issued if caught on a closed rd or highway. Thank you."

About two hours ago, BLES said: "All highways and roads that lead in and out of Browning as well as highways surrounding Browning are closed. We will continue to update throughout the day. Thank you and stay safe."

Just after 9 a.m., the Montana Department of Transportation announced the following road closures:



Highway 464 from Browning to the 89/464 junction

Highway 89 from Browning to Piegan

Highway 89 from Browning to the Pendroy junction

US Highway 2 from Browning to East Glacier

The first warning from BLES came at 7:45 am: "All highways and roads in and out of Browning are closed due to zero visibility and multiple drifts on the highways. Please stay in doors and stay safe. Thank you."

Click here to visit the Montana Department of Transportation road conditions website.