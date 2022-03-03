Sheriff identifies the man who died after being hit by a bus in Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a bus in downtown Missoula earlier this week.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott says Bradley S. Breeton, 46 years old, "succumbed to their injuries following an incident with a bus at West Pine and Ryman Streets on March 1, 2022."

Breeton died following the incident that happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. at West Pine and Ryman streets near the Mountain Line Transfer Station.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Breeton was intoxicated at the time.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," Sheriff McDermott said in a news release.



TRENDING ARTICLES

