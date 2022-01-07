Sheriff releases name of Great Falls child who was found dead

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter said on Thursday that Lawrence Brasda has been identified as the eight-year-old boy who was found deceased on January 3, 2022, in Great Falls.

Slaughter said in news release that an autopsy has been completed, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation. No other details have been released at this point.

The obituary for Brasda states:

Lawrence “Wubby” Mathew Lee Brasda was born on November 7, 2013, in Great Falls, MT. His favorite color was blue, and his favorite animal was land and aquatic turtles. Wubby was a very bright student, he enjoyed his school and classes, most notably art. Wubby is dearly missed by his family, and also his close friends, schoolmates, teachers, and school staff at Whittier Elementary School.

(JANUARY 4, 2022) On January 3rd, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of 13th Street South in Great Falls to render aid for an unresponsive 8-year-old child.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that, tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Patrol officers and detectives from the Great Falls Police Department, along with deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing to investigate the child’s death.

The child's body has been taken to Missoula, where an autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of the child's death.

The child’s name will be released by Sheriff Jesse Slaughter when appropriate.

The GFPD said: "The death of any child has a particularly hard impact on a community. We encourage understanding, patience, and compassion for this child’s family and the emergency personnel involved."

