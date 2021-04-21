Sheryl Crow will perform at the KettleHouse Amphitheater

MISSOULA — Live concerts are coming back to the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced that Sheryl Crow will return to the area for a live concert on August 13, 2021.

Logjam Presents says on its website , "As the summer draws closer, we want you to know that we’re looking forward to welcoming fans back at full capacity by July."

Specific policies and procedures are subject to change and Logjam Presents will post updates on its website and emailed to ticket buyers.

Limited Logjam presale tickets for Sheryl Crow will be available online only between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. A password will be provided via email after completing the signup form.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 23rd, at 10 a.m. at the Top Hat box office, online or by phone at 800-514-3849.

General admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available.