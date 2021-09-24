Watch
Shooting death of a young grizzly bear is being investigated as a poaching incident

MT FWP
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are investigating the death of a grizzly bear
Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 24, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are investigating the death of a grizzly bear that was found last month along Dupuyer Creek.

FWP said in a news release on Friday, September 24, that the year-old male bear was shot on August 22 while in a chokecherry patch along the creek between Valier and Dupuyer.

There were no known or reported human-bear conflicts in the vicinity where the bear was found, and this is being investigated as a poaching incident.

USFWS is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information contributing significantly to the investigation into the death of the bear.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668), or the USFWS special agent at 307-250-1715; or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for an additional cash reward through the TIP-MONT program.

FWP emphasized that grizzly bears in Montana and the lower 48 states are currently protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

FWP offers the following safety information:

  • Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent. Carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it.
  • Never feed wildlife, especially bears. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
  • Know your bears. It is important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, whether you are hunting or hiking.
  • Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.
  • Remove or secure food attractants. Bear-resistant containers and a properly constructed electrified fence are proven effective at deterring bears.
  • For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.
Valier and Dupuyer map

