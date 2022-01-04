Sidney woman reported missing

GREAT FALLS — The Richland County Sheriff's Office in eastern Montana continues to search for Katelynn Berry, who was last seen on December 21, 2021.

The Sidney Police Department said that at 6:40 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that Berry, 26 years old, was missing.

She was last seen on December 21, 2021 at her residence south of Sidney near County Roads 122 and 349R. Attempts to contact Berry on her cell phone have not been successful, and she does not have a vehicle.

Law enforcement said that according to cell phone records, the last known location of her phone was at her residence on December 29, 2021. Authorities then checked Berry's residence and her cell phone was found inside.

MTN Katelynn Berry was last seen on December 21, 2021

Berry is slender, 5’4” tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and natural brown hair. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown.

Police said that Katelynn has been known to walk away from her residence, so there is concern for her well-being due to weather conditions.

Anyone with knowledge of Berry's whereabouts is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919, or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210.