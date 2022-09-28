Simms woman finds success online helping other teachers

Caylee Carullo of Simms is a self-described small business owner. "Tried and True Teacher, LLC is what it's called,” Carullo said, naming her business.

She runs the business from a classroom-themed room in her house. Her specialty is helping teachers, primarily pre-k, deal with student behavior issues in the classroom.

"I created a course that will walk them through what they need to do to have a calm classroom and I make videos and I give all kinds of tips and strategies,” Carullo explained.

Carullo taught for seven years but decided to take a break after having her first child.

"I've always had an Instagram where I would just post teacher things, so I had sort of created a relationship with a lot of different teachers, and then I knew that I could help them with the tough behaviors in their classrooms,” said Carullo.

Carullo now has a TikTok account and a podcast along with her Instagram.

She said her time as a teacher helped her realize there was a need for the kind of help she provides.

"I feel like when I was a teacher the trainings that we had to sit through were not helpful for what was actually happening in our classroom,” said Carullo. "It was, like, 'I can't even think about what this trainer is talking about because I'm thinking about the kid that was destroying my room today and I don't know what to do about it."

Her course costs $100, but she won't turn a way a teacher in need.

"if somebody says 'I don't have the money to pay for it' I'm, like, 'What's your e-mail address? I'll give you access right now,” Carullo emphasized.

She said she has worked with teachers as far away as Australia.

"Once I made this course, and got teachers to dive into it, the feedback from them is what motivates me every single day because I hear from them. 'This has changed everything for me. I was going to lose my mind,’” said Carullo. "They are excited to help me film little testimonial videos because they're, like, 'We've got to get this out to more teachers. Nobody told me this stuff. It really changed everything for.' So yeah, that's the best part."

