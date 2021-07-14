Small bear snacking on watermelon gets relocated

GREAT FALLS — The Bozeman Police Department on Wednesday shared the photo above, and explained that police officers often work with other agencies to serve the community - and sometimes this provides the opportunity to be part of some neat experiences.

The BPD explained that Officer Dyk recently assisted Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks recently with relocating a young bear.

The bear had been in someone’s yard and was eating watermelon. When the home owner tried to scare the bear off, it did not leave.

FWP sedated the bear and safely transferred it to a more remote location.

One person asked in Facebook comments what kind of bear it is - someone responded that, although it appears brown like a grizzly, it is likely a "cinnamon-phase black bear."