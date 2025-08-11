KALISPELL — Two people were treated for minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Kalispell City Airport on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Sean Wells reports from the scene of the crash:

Small plane crashes at Kalispell airport

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen tells MTN that reports indicate that a small plane was on approach to the Kalispell City Airport when something unusual happened.

The aircraft crashed on the runway, skidded, hit another small plane, and then burst into flames.

The fire then spread into a grassy part of the taxiway.

Emergency crews responded from Kalispell, Evergreen, Smith Valley, and Whitefish.

A total of four people made it off the crashed plane safely.

Nobody was on board a stationary plane that was crashed into, Hagen said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.