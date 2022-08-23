Watch Now
Small plane crashes in Lake County

Two people sustained minor injuries
A small plane crashed at the airport in St. Ignatius on August 23, 2022.
Caroline Roesch
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:09:04-04

MISSOULA — Two people sustained minor injuries after a twin-engine plane crash-landed on the road near the Saint Ignatius airport on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

It happened at approximately 12 p.m.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the pilot reported a failure in one of his plane's engines shortly after taking off from the airport.

The plane was headed toward a house and power lines, but the pilot managed to avoid both.

The wing did hit one of the guide-wires on the way down, seriously damaging the Piper Twin Comanche.

Sheriff Bell says the pilot demonstrated great skill in getting the plane down, with no one seriously hurt.

