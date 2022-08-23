Small plane crashes in Lake County

MISSOULA — Two people sustained minor injuries after a twin-engine plane crash-landed on the road near the Saint Ignatius airport on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

It happened at approximately 12 p.m.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the pilot reported a failure in one of his plane's engines shortly after taking off from the airport.

The plane was headed toward a house and power lines, but the pilot managed to avoid both.

The wing did hit one of the guide-wires on the way down, seriously damaging the Piper Twin Comanche.

Sheriff Bell says the pilot demonstrated great skill in getting the plane down, with no one seriously hurt.



TRENDING ARTICLES

