Small plane crashes on the shore of Hungry Horse Reservoir

A small plane crashed on the shores of the Hungry Horse Reservoir on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the two occupants were taken to a hospital.

The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The names of the occupants have not been released.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Great Falls International Airport at 7:32 a.m. and was last reported near Kalispell about four hours later.

The National Transportation Safety Board says that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances” and that the injuries were minor.

Law enforcement officers and the Flathead County Dive Team plans to remove the plane from the water and work with the NTSB on the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.

