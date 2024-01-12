Small plane ends up in a ravine at Livingston airport

MTN News has learned more about an aircraft that crashed at Mission Field Airport in Livingston on Thursday morning.

We talked with with Gabriel Chandler, the owner of Yellowstone Air Services. He says there was some snow on the ground when the jet was landing but says he does not believe weather was a factor.

The jet was unable to stop and slid about 500 feet past the runway, through barbed wire, and into a ravine on private property.

Chandler says the two pilots were the only ones on board and were able to walk away from the plane.

The cause could have been brake failure, according to Chandler. He says the NTSB is investigating and will learn exactly what happened from the jet's black box.

Chandler added, "Praise the Lord no one got injured."

(1st REPORT) The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed with MTN News that an airplane missed the runway at the Livingston airport on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst says that at 9:01 a.m. on Thursday, the FAA reported that an airplane had missed the runway. Park County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Livingston Fire & Rescue responded.

The two occupants on the plane were taken to a hospital with what are said to be minor injuries, according to Herbst.

An airport employee parked at the entrance to the airport on Thursday told MTN's Hevenn Vanh that the airport is currently closed and no one is allowed access.

