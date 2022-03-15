Watch
Snowmobiler rescued after suffering possible heart attack

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:22:46-04

BOZEMAN — A 911 call reporting a possible heart attack led to a rescue on Monday near West Yellowstone.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:54 p.m., the West Yellowstone Police Department received a 911 call from a group of snowmobilers reporting that a member of their group was possibly having a heart attack. GPS coordinates from the call indicated that the group was about 11 miles south of West Yellowstone.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Gallatin Custer National Forest, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, and a helicopter from Air Idaho responded to assist with the rescue.

Rescuers located the patient who was experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Rescuers loaded the patient into a specialized rescue snowbulance and met the helicopter at a more suitable landing site.

The helicopter took the patient to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank the snowmobilers in the group who rendered aid to the snowmobiler while waiting for rescuers to arrive.

