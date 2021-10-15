Spirit Halloween donates to help make Halloween fun for kids and teens at Shodair

GREAT FALLS — Spirit Halloween at 307 Northwest Bypass in Great Falls is participating in "Spirit Of Children" that is giving 100% of its donations to Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena.

Spirit Halloween donates to help kids and teens at Shodair with Halloween fun

Shodair is a psychiatric hospital that helps children and adolescents; it has been helping Montanans since 1896 and has gone through many changes throughout the years.

Spirit Halloween sent costumes, treat bags, and treats for the children.

“The whole floor and units dress up, we decorate the walls, we try to make it as special as we can for the kids,” explained Melisa Nichols, allied therapy manager at Shodair.

The donations provided by Spirit Halloween go beyond just a Halloween night or a costume, but helps build a bigger, better future for the kids.

Shodair is taking those donations to help build a new hospital that will be approximately 131,00 square feet and will replace the existing building.

“I wish we can get rid of the stigma of it; we're the place some go to and try to keep it a ,secret but what has been happening with the past year and a half, mental health is something we all need to talk about, and let people know,” said Vance Gehring of Shodair.

The new facility will have more rooms to accommodate more patients, areas designed for patients such as activity rooms, an indoor pool, a recreational gym, and an educational area.

“This was all build around the patients, we did a survey with them to see what they needed and build around that,” said Gehring.

This will allow Shodair to help more families and is projected to be completed by December of 2022.

From the Spirit Halloween website:

Funds raised by Spirit of Children would not be possible without the outpouring of support from local communities. Customers ring the iconic purple cowbell when they donate to Spirit of Children at checkout. Donors are encouraged to post a photo or video of themselves ringing the cowbell loudly and proudly using #MoreCowbell and #SpiritofChildren to encourage others to participate and bring smiles to children’s lives.