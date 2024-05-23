State AA softball tournament postponed until Friday in Helena

BELGRADE — The Class AA softball state tournament has been postponed and relocated due to weather.

The tournament, which was originally slated to begin with the first round at 11 a.m. at the Belgrade Softball Complex on Thursday, is now tentatively scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Friday in Helena.

A spring storm brought rain and snow to the Gallatin Valley and dumped 1-2 inches of slushy, wet snow on the softball fields, rendering them unplayable Thursday, according to tournament manager and Belgrade athletic director Toby Robinson. Robinson said all backup fields are unplayable, as well.

Confirmation via Toby Robinson as first reported by @lukeshelton_mtn: the Class AA softball tournament will be moved to Helena for Fri./Sat. The bracket is the same new format, except it will conclude on Monday with the final rounds in Belgrade. @montanasports — Grace Lawrence (@gracemlaw4) May 23, 2024

The revised tourney will be played Friday and Saturday in Helena but will relocate to Belgrade on Monday to complete the final day of competition with the third-place matchup and championship round, according to Robinson. Teams would not play Sunday, as some schools have graduation.

Heavy rainfall Thursday in Billings also forced the postponement of the Class A and Class B/C tournaments at Stewart Park. Those tourneys will now begin Friday at a 8 a.m., according to officials.