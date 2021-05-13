State record walleye caught in Holter Lake

GREAT FALLS — A walleye caught in Holter Lake near Helena has set a new Montana state record, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Trevor Johnson of Helena reeled in the whopper of a walleye - it weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, and measured 32.25 inches long and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig.

The previous state record was a 17.75-pounder caught in 2007 at Tiber Reservoir by Robert Bob Hart.

There has been a string of state record-setting fish in recent months, including a large-mouth bass in April, a long-nose sucker in Great Falls in March, a brown trout in March ( details + video ), a yellow bullhead in December, a small-mouth bass in October, and a Chinook salmon in August.

If you catch a fish in Montana that you think might be a record, FWP says:



To prevent loss of weight, do not clean or freeze the fish.

Keep the fish cool—preferably on ice.

Take a picture of the fish.

Weigh the fish on a certified scale (found in grocery store or hardware store, etc.), witnessed by a store employee or other observer. Obtain a weight receipt and an affidavit from the store personnel if no FWP official is present. Measure the length and girth.

Contact the nearest FWP office to have the fish positively identified by a Fisheries Biologist or Manager.