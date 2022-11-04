Submit your photos to MTN Outdoors!

Watch Now
Andy Curtis - MTN Outdoors
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:31:04-04

Thanks everyone who has submitted their pictures for MTN Outdoors! Keep them coming - send to andy.curtis@ktvh.com for a chance to see your hunting, fishing, hiking or other outdoor brag on the show.

Watch the newest episode right now on our app for Roku and other devices: krtv.com/streaming

