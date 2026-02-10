MISSOULA — If you've ever wanted to participate in the TV show "Survivor," an iconic part of the game is coming to Montana.

Finding the Treasure State's hidden immunity idol could get you a seat at the 50th season's finale in Los Angeles.

'Survivor 50' fan challenge underway in Montana

Whether you've been watching since Borneo and the Australian Outback, or love the new era's twists and advantages, there's a way to join in on the game that doesn't involve being marooned or starving on an island.

As part of the "Survivor 50 Challenge," producers have hidden one idol in all 50 states. That means an idol will be hidden in Montana!

A clue will be revealed online on Tuesday, February 10, at 1 p.m. (Montana time) - click here to visit the website — then an immersive hunt open to everyone Thursday.

If you find the idol, instead of keeping you safe from being voted off at tribal council, you get a chance to be a part of the live finale in May.