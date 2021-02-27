Suspect shot after reportedly attacking a Kalispell police officer

KALISPELL — A man who reportedly attacked a police officer is dead after being shot by the officer in Kalispell on Friday night.

A Kalispell Police Department news release said officers responded at around 10 p.m. on Friday to a report of a disturbance with a weapon report near Cemetery Road and Highway 93 South.

Officers searched the area for a vehicle reported to be intentionally ramming other vehicles and found it unoccupied. Officers then split up to search for the suspect, according to the release.

The release said one officer went into a business and was confronted by the suspect, who had armed himself "with an object." The suspect then attacked the officer, who shot him during the confrontation.

The suspect died at the scene after receiving medical attention from officers.

KPD says there is not believed to be any danger to the public, and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The man's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification and further investigation.

