'Suspicious' death of a woman is being investigated in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman at a Billings residence on Saturday night.

Neighbors say there was a heavy Sheriff’s Office presence late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday at a house at 3246 Stone Street.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a woman found dead in the residence at about 9 p.m. The release said there was evidence of foul play, prompting a response from Sheriff's Office detectives to process the scene.

Three people—a woman, man, and child—moved from Glendive into the house last fall, according to several neighbors.

The woman’s name is Gwen; we will withhold her last name until the autopsy is released, which is expected Monday.

One neighbor said Gwen had been at her house earlier Saturday to help her with a project and just learned Sunday afternoon that a woman had been found dead in the residence.

That neighbor told us the child is Gwen’s son, who is in 5th grade at a nearby school. It is unclear what the relationship is between Gwen and the man.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation because the address is not within city jurisdiction.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who might have information or was in the area of the incident Saturday night to call 406-256-2929.



