"Suspicious" fires on Mount Helena are being investigated

HELENA — Emergency crews responded to two wildland fires described as "suspicious" on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the south side of Mount Helena.

A fire was reported at 8:48 p.m. in the area of the Dump Gulch Trailhead several miles southwest of Helena.

Crews from the Helena Fire Department found two separate fire starts that they were able to extinguish.

A fire crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation was requested to assist and stayed on fire watch throughout the night.

HFD says there have been reports of a man in the area when the fire started and may have returned later.

There have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.

“Fire danger remains high in and around the Helena area. Please be fire safe and fire aware when living, recreating, and working within areas of high potential for fire," said HFD Assistant Chief Mike Chambers in a news release.



