Teen dies after vehicle plummets off the road near Hungry Horse

GREAT FALLS — An 18-year old from Flathead County died in a crash south of Hungry Horse early Tuesday morning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the northbound vehicle went off Hungry Horse Dam Road at a "high rate of speed," going over an embankment and rolling several times.

The force of the crash threw the driver from the vehicle, and he died at the scene.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The Hungry Horse News says the vehicle fell about 200 feet down a steep slope. Two Bear Air helicopter responded to the scene and lowered rescue personnel down; they recovered the body at about 1 p.m.

The MHP does not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The MHP and Flathead County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.