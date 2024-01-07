Teen crash victim identified; 3 other teens injured

BILLINGS — A 15-year-old boy died and three other youths were injured Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Billings.

MTN received confirmation from the teen's parents that the 15-year-old who died was Gavin McCombs.

At about 8:40 p.m., the four teens were eastbound in a Ford Fusion when the driver lost control near the intersection of King Avenue West and South 31st Street West.

The car went off the road, hitting several rocks, and then became airborne. It landed with the front-end down, causing the car to flip and roll several times.

Two of the occupants, including McCombs, were thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash. McCombs died at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor, according to Lennick; alcohol and drugs were not factors, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The McCombs family sent MTN photos of Gavin, mourning the loss of the 15-year-old sophomore at West High. They say he was "as funny as a whip and could sleep like it was his job, but was always there when needed."

The family is asking for the community's help, as relatives try to raise donations to help McCombs' mother, father, and sister with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe has been created which reads, in part: "He attended West high where his sister Haley is also a senior. He was kind to everyone, funny as a whip and could sleep like it was his job :) But he was always there when needed."

Billings Public Schools superintendent Erwin Garcia announced on Facebook that all four teens were students in the Billings public schools.

"To provide immediate assistance, we will be deploying counseling support on Monday to students, staff, and families directly affected by this heartbreaking event. Our Crisis Team will be available at the schools directly impacted by this tragedy. We understand the importance of coming together as a community to navigate through the challenges that lie ahead.

May our collective strength and support serve as a source of comfort to those affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the students involved, and we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected."

This comes just several weeks after a crash in Billings killed four teens.

