Teens who drowned in Swan Lake identified

MISSOULA — Officials have released the names of the two people who died while kayaking on Swan Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victims as 19-year-old Mckenzye Joyce Fabeck and 18-year-old Nate Robert Spoklie, both from Flathead County.

The two were kayaking on Swan Lake on Thursday, April 14, when their kayak capsized about 1,000 feet from shore in 38° water and 20º ambient temperatures.

Witnesses reported strong winds at the time.

Searchers recovered Fabeck's body on Sunday in 86 feet of water; Spoklie's body was recovered on Monday.

Sheriff Bell “wants to thank the Swan Mission Search and Rescue team, Sheriff Heino, Flathead County Sheriff Office search and rescue team and the Lake County Search and rescue team for serving the citizens with five days of long hours that went into this search.”



