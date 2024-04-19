The Salon at Helena College hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

HELENA — On Thursday, April 18, a formal ribbon-cutting was held at The Salon at Helena College. More than 100 people attended to help celebrate the launch of The Salon at Helena College.

“Overwhelmed. I’m just so happy and excited to fell the community support for this program and for Helena college,” Sandy Bauman, the Dean and CEO of Helena College said.

“It’s excited and nerve-racking and wonderful all in one big emotion,” said Alex Sedlock, a cosmetology student.

This newly-renovated space is where the cosmetology students will gain hands-on experience.



“This space is not a new build to Helena College. It’s a remodel of where are Fire and Emergency Services program used to be, and so the folks that have been around for a while and remember this as a big garage to store fire equipment have been pretty surprised by the transformation,” said Bauman.

The program kicked off in January with a competitive application process; only 15 students were accepted.

The program is a 15-month, four-semester process.

Along with a becoming a licensed cosmetologist, students will also receive an Associate of Applied Science degree and be halfway through a Certificate of Entrepreneurship.

Those who choose can continue to complete that certificate.

During the launch community members toured the entire space, talked with students and staff, and enjoyed drinks and snacks.

“The salon will be a full-service salon. We’ll have hair services. Cut, color, perm all of the things. We’ll also have waxing services and facials. We’ll have manicure and pedicure,” Bauman said.

Community members were also able to stop by the front desk to schedule their first service at the salon, even though services won’t begin until May 14.

“I’m really excited to do hair coloring and haircuts and nails. All types of nails,” said Sedlock.

“I’m excited to see all the creativity,” Tony Wilson, an instructor at Helena College.

