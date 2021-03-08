Three people dead, one injured in Flathead County crash

MISSOULA — Three people died and one person was injured after a crash on Saturday north of Bigfork in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at around 11:00 p.m., a 2005 GMC was northbound on Highway 35 near Kalispell when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason into the southbound lane. It struck a 2016 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The GMC came to rest off the road on the east side facing north, and the Dodge came to rest in the center of the road facing south. The GMC caught fire after the crash and became fully engulfed in flames.

When officers arrived, the GMC driver, a 28-year-old man from Kalispell, was found dead. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Two of the three occupants of the Dodge were found dead at the scene - a 42-year-old woman and a second female of unidentified age. The third occupant, a 14-year-old girl, was injured and taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

MHP reports dry road conditions at the time of the accident and says speed is a suspected factor.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims; we will update you if we get more information.