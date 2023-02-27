Timeline of events leading to the death of Jalen Williams

On the morning of February 10, 2023, the Livingston Police Department received a report of a dead body, later identified as Jalen Williams, near the US-89 Veterans Bridge.

After talking to people who encountered Williams in his final hours, city officials said in a news release they believe the death, while tragic, was not the result of a criminal act.

According to the release, the city’s investigation has been supported by its law enforcement members at the county and state levels, including the Park County Coroner, the State Medical Examiner performing the autopsy, and the Crime Lab that performed the toxicology testing.

Officials say more information will be released when the autopsy is finalized.

“The City of Livingston empathizes with Mr. William’s family during this difficult time and we share their desire to understand this tragic event. Led by Chief Dale Johnson and Detective Jason Gunderson, the members of the Livingston Police Department continue to work toward that goal. The City will continue working with Mr. Williams’ loved ones and stands ready to support them in any way possible,” the release said.

Below is a timeline of known events of the morning of February 10, according to the release:



Witnesses have advised that Mr. Williams had not slept in the 48 hours before his death and was exhibiting abnormal behavior in the hours before he left the place at which he was residing. Those close to Mr. Williams have confirmed his history of insomnia.

Based on witness statements, Mr. Williams was believed to have left the place he was residing between 3:30 AM and 4:30 AM.

At approximately 5:00 AM, several neighbors in the area of South M Street reported to 911 a man yelling near the Girl Scout Camp. The witnesses described the male’s yelling as a “psychiatric episode,” not yelling as if the male was being harmed. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man .

At approximately 5:29 AM, a truck driver reported seeing a naked man running along US Highway 89 South. The man emerged from the dog park, just past Veteran’s Bridge, and was last seen running east on the shoulder of the westbound lane.

Given the temperatures, the first truck driver was concerned for the man's well-being and called a fellow truck driver who passed through the area minutes later. The second driver did not see the naked man and so the second truck driver did not call 911 until he saw a news article.

Mr. Williams’ body presented with a number of superficial scratches and scrapes, consistent with a nude person walking or running through a wooded area. The superficial injuries observed were not consistent with an assault nor were the injuries defensive in nature.

According to the Justice For Jalen site created by his family, Jalen moved to Montana to work on a ranch for the program Heroes & Horses.

Jalen's cousin Lorenzo Brown, who plays football at the University of Montana, remembers him for being passionate about school: "He was very smart. Like he was very smart. Mom told me that he now he had his own business going by. So he had planned on in two months from now, he was going to go to Alaska. He was going to do offshore fishing."

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

