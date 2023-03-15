Train derails in Beaverhead County

BUTTE — The first engine of a five-engine, 72-car train derailed in Beaverhead County on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, according to the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the Monida crossing, and only the first engine came off the tracks after hitting a snow drift.

There are no reports of any spills or leaks of hazardous materials.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

We will update you if we get more information.



