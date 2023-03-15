Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Train derails in Beaverhead County

Train derails in Beaverhead County Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office
<i>Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office</i>
Train derails in Beaverhead County - March 15, 2023<br/>
Train derails in Beaverhead County Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office
Train derails in Beaverhead County - March 15, 2023
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 12:46:27-04

BUTTE — The first engine of a five-engine, 72-car train derailed in Beaverhead County on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, according to the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the Monida crossing, and only the first engine came off the tracks after hitting a snow drift.

There are no reports of any spills or leaks of hazardous materials.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been injured.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App