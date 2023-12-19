Train going from Havre to West Glacier may have leaked diesel fuel

WEST GLACIER — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is working with BNSF Railway on a cleanup plan after a diesel fuel leak occurred on Monday, December 18, 2023, from a train locomotive traveling between Havre and West Glacier.

Moira Davin of DEQ's told MTN News that BNSF is reporting that a train going from Havre to West Glacier may have leaked about 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel starting just outside of Browning.

Davin said BNSF crews saw a three-inch diesel trail along the tracks, noting that no water impacts were seen in the initial investigation.

BNSF crews will visit bridges that can be safely accessed to remove snow impacted by the leak, according to the DEQ, who said they'll have more information as the investigation continues.

The locomotive has been taken to the Whitefish railyard for further investigation.

We have tried to contact BNSF for comment but have not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.

